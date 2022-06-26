Sen. Jim Inhofe visits Lawton, talks Roe V. Wade overturning

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Senator Jim Inhofe was in Lawton Saturday, visiting the Fires Innovation Science & Technology Accelerator at Central Plaza.

While in Lawton, Senator Jim Inhofe shared his thoughts on the historic overturning of Roe V. Wade.

He remembers when the ruling was put into place in 1973.

“The fact that I’m old enough now to remember from the beginning and to be here for this,” Inhofe said. “No one out there has spent the time I’ve spent suffering under this knowing some day it will change. It changed.”

The senator is happy to see it coming to an end after nearly 50 years.

He believes there will be many benefits to this for Oklahomans.

“You have people that are living instead of dying what a greater benefit you can have of the state of Oklahoma than to be among the states and communities who are rejoicing today,” Inhofe said. “Sure they’re some people who aren’t for this issue, but does it matter?”

Inhofe met with FISTA officials to see the progress on the facility’s construction downtown.

FISTA Director James Taylor said he’s grateful for Inhofe’s support for southwest Oklahoma and the military.

“He’s done so much for this community a lot of people don’t know,” Taylor said. “Our two cross functional teams that are there. Efforts in supporting the military family have all been apart of his life and his service to the country and the US senate.

Luke Holland, who’s running for Inhofe’s seat, joined the senator for the visit.

Taylor said FISTA will be a generational change for the Lawton-Fort Sill community.

He hopes it will grow the population and bring in more high tech jobs and innovation to Lawton.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.