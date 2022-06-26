Three hit in early Sunday morning shooting, LPD investigating

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting in which three people were hit.

It happened in the area of the 2500 block of Fort Sill Boulevard, between NW Bessie Ave. and NW Carole Ave., which was blocked off for several hours on Sunday.

Officers responded to shots fired call around midnight.

LPD officials tell 7News three people were shot, but their statuses are unknown at this time.

The Criminal Investigations Division is handling the investigation.

We’ll continue to keep you updated as we get more information.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.