Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Three hit in early Sunday morning shooting, LPD investigating

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting in which three people were hit.

It happened in the area of the 2500 block of Fort Sill Boulevard, between NW Bessie Ave. and NW Carole Ave., which was blocked off for several hours on Sunday.

Officers responded to shots fired call around midnight.

LPD officials tell 7News three people were shot, but their statuses are unknown at this time.

The Criminal Investigations Division is handling the investigation.

We’ll continue to keep you updated as we get more information.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened after 1:30 a.m. about two miles north of Medicine Park.
Crash in Comanche Co. sends three to hospital early Saturday morning
It happened just before 11 p.m. about four miles east of Comanche, according to a report from...
Duncan man goes to hospital in critical condition after wreck
Two people were taken into custody in Altus, in connection to a double homicide last weekend.
Two teens arrested in connection to Altus double homicide
Republican State Senator Jessica Garvin, who serves Garvin, Grady, McClain, and Stephens...
Oklahoma Senator weighs in on overturning of Roe v. Wade

Latest News

A search party for 84-year-old Margie Pickens commenced on Saturday from Elk Plaza.
Volunteers search for missing elderly woman in Duncan
A search party for 84-year-old Margie Pickens commenced on Saturday from Elk Plaza.
Volunteers search for missing elderly woman in Duncan
It happened in the area of the 2500 block of Fort Sill Boulevard, between NW Bessie Ave. and NW...
Three hit in early Sunday morning shooting, LPD investigating
It happened just before 11 p.m. about four miles east of Comanche, according to a report from...
Duncan man goes to hospital in critical condition after wreck