Volunteers search for missing elderly woman in Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - This weekend, a search party looking tirelessly for an elderly woman in Duncan, who’s been missing for about a week and a half now.

A search party for 84-year-old Margie Pickens commenced on Saturday from Elk Plaza.

“Saturday I just was driven, after praying about it, was driven to do something, because I noticed really no was doing anything,” said search party organizer Tracy Gann.

Margie Pickens was reported missing on June 15th.

The group is not affiliated with Duncan PD or their investigation, but they are nothing short of dedicated.

“It only takes one person to make a difference. We got lots of- See I’m gonna get teary eyed. We’ve got lots of great people here who just care. That’s all.”

The search party has made their way through several parts of Duncan, including most of the streets and alleyways around Pickens house.

Each street they check gets a little sticker dot, so they can work as a team and cover more area.

This teamwork, they said, is what a small community should strive for.

“It’s a good thing when we can come together and say hey one of our own is missing let’s go out and search for them.”

And search they did.

They have searched from Bois D’Arc Ave to Main St. and Highway 71 to the police station, handing out fliers and talking to residents along the way.

Despite the heat, Tracy and the rest of her search party didn’t want to give up on finding Pickens.

“She has a sister, daughter, brother. She has a family. We need to bring her back home for her family one way or the other.”

Pickens sister was there each day to send off the search party with a prayer.

She didn’t want to appear on camera but said the search party gives her hope and her whole family is grateful for their efforts.

People who know Pickens say she generally wears large coats, even when it’s hot outside.

If you see her or have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911.

