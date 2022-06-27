7News First Alert Forecast: Cooler temperatures with lower dew points, rain chances continue into the week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Monday! Today temperatures will be cool in the mid to upper 80s across Texoma. What will really make outside feel wonderful today are the low dew points. Dew points, moisture in the atmosphere, are lower today in the 50s which will make today feel comfortable. Today is a good day to get outside and enjoy the cooler weather. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 60s. Slight rain chances are possibe across Texoma but counties south of the Red River have the best chance.

Tuesday skies will be partly cloudy with one last day of highs in the upper 80s with winds shifting from the south 5 to 15 mph. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s. Wednesday temperatures start to warm back up into the mid 90s and some upper 90s for counties in northwest Texas. This is thanks to another heat wave from the west. Skies will be mostly sunny and winds will be from the southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday highs will be in the upper 90s with south winds 10 to 20 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny. Friday the heat will continue as highs will be in the upper 90s but a few 100s are not ruled out for southern counties. Skies will be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy with south winds at 10 to 15 mph.

As we start the weekend rain chances go up. Saturday and Sunday we’ll see isolated rain chances. Some places will still remain dry. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s and a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Sunday skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s with southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Triple digits for the counties in northwest Texas are possible.

