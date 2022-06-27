Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News First Alert Weather: Disturbance brings chance for showers and storms tomorrow with summertime heat returning midweek

Low-level moisture increases into the weekend
First Alert Weather 6pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, increasing clouds with a developing mid-level disturbance off the Rocky Mountains. This will provide enough lift for a few showers and storms to begin overnight for parts of Texoma. Storms that develop are expected to be non-severe. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph and overnight lows will fall into the mid 60s.

Widely scattered showers and storms to kick off the morning commute with most hi-res models keeping rain possible through lunchtime. Skies will gradually become partly sunny with highs reaching near 90°. Winds will be out of the north and shift to the south at 5-10 mph.

The ridge of high pressure located across the Desert Southwest will strengthen and continue a warming trend through the midweek. The dry air (lower dew points) will remain in place through Thursday before low-level moisture increases to end the workweek.

A few additional nearby mid-level disturbances will keep isolated rain chances alive over the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened in the area of the 2500 block of Fort Sill Boulevard, between NW Bessie Ave. and NW...
Three hit in early Sunday morning shooting, LPD investigating
It happened after 1:30 a.m. about two miles north of Medicine Park.
Crash in Comanche Co. sends three to hospital early Saturday morning
It happened just before 11 p.m. about four miles east of Comanche, according to a report from...
Duncan man goes to hospital in critical condition after wreck
50-year-old Jason St. Hilaire killed two people before shooting himself, according to a press...
Wichita Falls double homicide case closed after suspect dies
A Lawton Police officer on scene told our reporter that a woman driving drunk caused the...
Four car wreck shuts down westbound lane of Lee Blvd. Saturday night

Latest News

This family is devastated after receiving the news that their loved one was victim to gun...
The family of a man shot and killed in Wichita Falls last week is speaking out.
The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is reversing last weeks hiking restrictions, which were...
Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge reverses hiking restrictions
State auditor & inspector, Cindy Byrd, joined 7News today, to break down the pivotal role she...
Polling place changed for Comanche County Precinct 31
Long list of Oklahoma Republicans look to replace retiring Senator Inhofe
Long list of Oklahoma Republicans look to replace retiring Senator Inhofe