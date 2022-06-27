7News First Alert Weather: Disturbance brings chance for showers and storms tomorrow with summertime heat returning midweek

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, increasing clouds with a developing mid-level disturbance off the Rocky Mountains. This will provide enough lift for a few showers and storms to begin overnight for parts of Texoma. Storms that develop are expected to be non-severe. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph and overnight lows will fall into the mid 60s.

Widely scattered showers and storms to kick off the morning commute with most hi-res models keeping rain possible through lunchtime. Skies will gradually become partly sunny with highs reaching near 90°. Winds will be out of the north and shift to the south at 5-10 mph.

The ridge of high pressure located across the Desert Southwest will strengthen and continue a warming trend through the midweek. The dry air (lower dew points) will remain in place through Thursday before low-level moisture increases to end the workweek.

A few additional nearby mid-level disturbances will keep isolated rain chances alive over the upcoming weekend.

