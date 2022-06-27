The family of a man shot and killed in Wichita Falls last week is speaking out.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This family is devastated after receiving the news that their loved one was victim to gun violence.

“I hope we get the justice for Paul Matthew Day, you will get life in prison without parole, I hope you can never see the light of day again,” said Kembly.

Strong words from Kembly Day, the mother of 28-year old Paul Day. Day was gunned down in Scotland Park in Wichita Falls on June 20th.

She says she hadn’t seen or heard from her son in about a year, when he went to stay with his father in Corpus Christi, Texas.

His mother says she was notified by Wichita Falls Police that her son had been killed. Kembly says she was unaware that her son was homeless and living in the park. She says she wishes she knew sooner so that she could have helped him..

“Never going to hear his side of the story, only going to hear Jason Myers story, my son is silent for his story to be heard,” she said.

His sister Roseanna Rios says she is still in disbelief.

“I just can’t believe someone would do that to him, he’s outgoing, loved everybody, he loved the community, he just loved everybody,” said Rios

According to the arrest affidavit, 39-year-old Jason Myers allegedly contacted police on Tuesday saying he shot a man who attacked him.

Police say evidence at the scene and Myer’s statement did not support a claim of self-defense.

Myers remains in Wichita County Jail on the charge of Murder with a bond set at 1 million dollars.

The family is in need of assistance for funeral cost if you would like to donate you can find their GoFund me link attached. https://www.gofundme.com/f/paul-day-funeral-cost?qid=b1626485a558d4995d4761a30ba625a9

