Four car wreck shuts down westbound lane of Lee Blvd. Saturday night

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A four car wreck shut down the westbound lane of Lee Blvd. Saturday night.

It happened after 9 p.m. near 21st & Lee Blvd.

A Lawton Police officer on scene told our reporter that a woman driving drunk caused the collision.

Witnesses and an officer tell us she tried to run but people there stopped her.

No word on any injuries.

