Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Four car wreck shuts down westbound lane of Lee Blvd. Saturday night

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A four car wreck shut down the westbound lane of Lee Blvd. Saturday night.

It happened after 9 p.m. near 21st & Lee Blvd.

A Lawton Police officer on scene told our reporter that a woman driving drunk caused the collision.

Witnesses and an officer tell us she tried to run but people there stopped her.

No word on any injuries.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened after 1:30 a.m. about two miles north of Medicine Park.
Crash in Comanche Co. sends three to hospital early Saturday morning
It happened just before 11 p.m. about four miles east of Comanche, according to a report from...
Duncan man goes to hospital in critical condition after wreck
It happened in the area of the 2500 block of Fort Sill Boulevard, between NW Bessie Ave. and NW...
Three hit in early Sunday morning shooting, LPD investigating
Two people were taken into custody in Altus, in connection to a double homicide last weekend.
Two teens arrested in connection to Altus double homicide
Republican State Senator Jessica Garvin, who serves Garvin, Grady, McClain, and Stephens...
Oklahoma Senator weighs in on overturning of Roe v. Wade

Latest News

50-year-old Jason St. Hilaire killed two people before shooting himself, according to a press...
Wichita Falls double homicide case closed after suspect dies
A Lawton Police officer on scene told our reporter that a woman driving drunk caused the...
Four car wreck shuts down westbound lane of Lee Blvd. Saturday night
50-year-old Jason St. Hilaire killed two people before shooting himself, according to a press...
Wichita Falls double homicide case closed after suspect dies
A search party for 84-year-old Margie Pickens commenced on Saturday from Elk Plaza.
Volunteers search for missing elderly woman in Duncan