Polling place changed for Comanche County Precinct 31

By Haley Wilson
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Election officials want you to know where to go when casting your ballot tomorrow.

Some polling places changed after the recent census, and they say many voters may not know where their new polling place will be.

Officials say Precinct 31, one of the bigger polling locations in Comanche County, changed from Trinity Assembly of God to Valley View Fire Department.

The volunteer fire department is located off Cache Road just east of 60th street.

You can find where your precinct is by calling the election board or by looking it up on the Oklahoma Voter Portal, here.

Polling place changes