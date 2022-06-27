Thousands protest overturning of Roe v. Wade at State Capitol

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Thousands rallied at the state capitol Sunday in protest of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and to encourage people to vote.

Protests popped up all around the state after the court’s opinion was announced on Friday, but Sunday was the first organized event at the Oklahoma Capitol.

As it is every Sunday, the building was empty of lawmakers, but event organizer Rev. T. Sheriamore Dickerson said this rally was focused on the people, not the politicians.

“Today is more so about assembling, standing in solidarity, supporting one another,” Dickerson said. “There was a feeling of grief that really just hung over everyone that lived in the United States when they understood how the SCOTUS had literally just eviscerated the rights of all people.”

In addition to the fall of Roe, protesters discussed the Oklahoma laws that surround abortion. A Lawton citizen was concerned about the local impact.

“We’re more likely than any other county, maybe in the country, to try to criminalize pregnancy, to try and prosecute pregnant women for having done drugs, to test them, and a woman is serving time for a miscarriage she had,” said Teri McGrath.

“Today is about taking back that power,” Dickerson said. “Remind people that voting is a superpower, and asking them to engage in doing just that, standing up for themselves.”

