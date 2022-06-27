Wichita Falls double homicide case closed after suspect dies

WICHITA FALLS, Texas. (KSWO) - Wichita Falls Police said Saturday’s double homicide case is closed after the suspect in the murders died.

50-year-old Jason St. Hilaire killed two people before shooting himself, according to a press release.

Hilaire reportedly died at the hospital yesterday around 1:30 p.m.

Officers said they found two people dead and Jason in critical condition while responding a shots fired call on Cartwright Rd. on Saturday.

The body of 52-year-old Mark Barnett was discovered in the driveway while 52-year-old Concepta St. Hilaire was found in the backyard.

Jason was in a car in the front yard, suffering from a self-inflicted gun shot wound, the press release said.

Police said the investigation concluded with Jason’s death, and there were no other people involved.

