Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Wichita Falls double homicide case closed after suspect dies

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas. (KSWO) - Wichita Falls Police said Saturday’s double homicide case is closed after the suspect in the murders died.

50-year-old Jason St. Hilaire killed two people before shooting himself, according to a press release.

Hilaire reportedly died at the hospital yesterday around 1:30 p.m.

Officers said they found two people dead and Jason in critical condition while responding a shots fired call on Cartwright Rd. on Saturday.

The body of 52-year-old Mark Barnett was discovered in the driveway while 52-year-old Concepta St. Hilaire was found in the backyard.

Jason was in a car in the front yard, suffering from a self-inflicted gun shot wound, the press release said.

Police said the investigation concluded with Jason’s death, and there were no other people involved.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened after 1:30 a.m. about two miles north of Medicine Park.
Crash in Comanche Co. sends three to hospital early Saturday morning
It happened just before 11 p.m. about four miles east of Comanche, according to a report from...
Duncan man goes to hospital in critical condition after wreck
It happened in the area of the 2500 block of Fort Sill Boulevard, between NW Bessie Ave. and NW...
Three hit in early Sunday morning shooting, LPD investigating
Two people were taken into custody in Altus, in connection to a double homicide last weekend.
Two teens arrested in connection to Altus double homicide
Republican State Senator Jessica Garvin, who serves Garvin, Grady, McClain, and Stephens...
Oklahoma Senator weighs in on overturning of Roe v. Wade

Latest News

A Lawton Police officer on scene told our reporter that a woman driving drunk caused the...
Four car wreck shuts down westbound lane of Lee Blvd. Saturday night
A Lawton Police officer on scene told our reporter that a woman driving drunk caused the...
Four car wreck shuts down westbound lane of Lee Blvd. Saturday night
50-year-old Jason St. Hilaire killed two people before shooting himself, according to a press...
Wichita Falls double homicide case closed after suspect dies
A search party for 84-year-old Margie Pickens commenced on Saturday from Elk Plaza.
Volunteers search for missing elderly woman in Duncan