Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge reverses hiking restrictions

The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is reversing last weeks hiking restrictions, which were...
The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is reversing last weeks hiking restrictions, which were imposed due to extreme heat and recent heat casualties on the refuge.
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is reversing last weeks hiking restrictions, which were imposed due to extreme heat and recent heat casualties on the refuge.

The Emergency Heat Closure order has been lifted, and as such, hours for hiking are back to normal.

Although the extreme heat has tapered off for now, Refuge officials still recommend hydrating plenty of time before you go hiking, and to make sure and wear loose and light colored clothing.

They also recommend limiting your exposure to the sun while outdoors.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

