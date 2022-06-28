7News First Alert Weather: Summertime heat and mugginess reemerges

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, a gradual decrease in cloud cover overnight with lows falling into the low 60s. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph.

On Wednesday, mostly sunny and the beginning of a new warming trend with highs rebounding into the low-to-mid 90s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

Dry air in place will aid in temperatures warming into the upper 90s and low 100′s on Thursday. The heat dome will move eastward allowing for a return in low-level moisture. Although air temperatures will be slightly cooler, higher dew points will allow feels-like temperatures to range between 101-105 over the weekend. There will be a nearly stationary frontal boundary that will move along I-40 before lifting back to the north as a warm front. This could allow for a stray shower or thunderstorm for portions of the area, otherwise most of the viewing area will remain dry.

The heat dome establishes across the Southern Plains bringing back a series of triple digit days starting early next week. Please use heat safety precautions if you plan on being outdoors for an extended period of time as there will be a higher threat for heat related illnesses to set in.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.