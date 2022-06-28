Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News First Alert Weather: Summertime heat and mugginess reemerges

Series of triple digit days in the forecast starting early next week
First Alert Weather 6pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, a gradual decrease in cloud cover overnight with lows falling into the low 60s. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph.

On Wednesday, mostly sunny and the beginning of a new warming trend with highs rebounding into the low-to-mid 90s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

Dry air in place will aid in temperatures warming into the upper 90s and low 100′s on Thursday. The heat dome will move eastward allowing for a return in low-level moisture. Although air temperatures will be slightly cooler, higher dew points will allow feels-like temperatures to range between 101-105 over the weekend. There will be a nearly stationary frontal boundary that will move along I-40 before lifting back to the north as a warm front. This could allow for a stray shower or thunderstorm for portions of the area, otherwise most of the viewing area will remain dry.

The heat dome establishes across the Southern Plains bringing back a series of triple digit days starting early next week. Please use heat safety precautions if you plan on being outdoors for an extended period of time as there will be a higher threat for heat related illnesses to set in.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened in the area of the 2500 block of Fort Sill Boulevard, between NW Bessie Ave. and NW...
Three hit in early Sunday morning shooting, LPD investigating
50-year-old Jason St. Hilaire killed two people before shooting himself, according to a press...
Wichita Falls double homicide case closed after suspect dies
A recall was made for burn or fire risk from 1.4 million Schneider Electric model Square D QO...
1.4 million breaker boxes recalled for burn and fire hazards
The Hangout
New information on weekend shooting on Fort Sill Blvd.
A Lawton Police officer on scene told our reporter that a woman driving drunk caused the...
Four car wreck shuts down westbound lane of Lee Blvd. Saturday night

Latest News

Oklahoma Primary and Special Elections are currently underway in southwest Oklahoma. To view...
Latest Elections results across Oklahoma
As temperatures continue to rise across Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Department of Human Services is...
Enrollment for LIHEAP underway with the Oklahoma Department of Human Services
A ceremony to mark the Change of Command for the 1st Battalion, 79th Field Artillery Regiment...
Fort Sill participates in dual Change of Command ceremony
As temperatures continue to rise across Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Department of Human Services is...
LIHEAP OKDHS enrollment