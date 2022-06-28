Expert Connections
Enrollment for LIHEAP underway with the Oklahoma Department of Human Services

As temperatures continue to rise across Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Department of Human Services is working to help families in need cover those high summer cooling
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As temperatures continue to rise across Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Department of Human Services is working to help families in need cover those high summer cooling bills.

Throughout the day today, the Oklahoma Department of Human Services is accepting online applications for it’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or Li-Heap.

The federal-funded program is meant to help income-eligible families with their summer electric bills.

If you already receive assistance through Oklahoma Human Services, you can be pre-authorized to receive the electrical assistance.

For more information, or to apply for benefits, click here.

