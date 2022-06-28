Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Fire kills 49 following riot attempt at prison in Colombia

FILE PHOTO - A fire broke out during an attempted riot early Monday at the medium security...
FILE PHOTO - A fire broke out during an attempted riot early Monday at the medium security prison in the city of Tulua, Colombia.(piqsels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A fire at a prison in southwestern Colombia has killed at least 49 people and injured a dozen more, prison authorities reported Tuesday.

The director of the national prison system, Tito Castellanos, told Radio Caracol that it’s not clear if all of the dead were prisoners.

He said ithe fire broke out during what appeared to be an attempted riot early Monday at the medium security prison in the city of Tulua.

He said inmates had set mattresses on fire without considering the consequences.

President Iván Duque expressed condolences to the families of those who died and said he had ordered investigations into the cause.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened in the area of the 2500 block of Fort Sill Boulevard, between NW Bessie Ave. and NW...
Three hit in early Sunday morning shooting, LPD investigating
50-year-old Jason St. Hilaire killed two people before shooting himself, according to a press...
Wichita Falls double homicide case closed after suspect dies
A recall was made for burn or fire risk from 1.4 million Schneider Electric model Square D QO...
1.4 million breaker boxes recalled for burn and fire hazards
The Hangout
New information on weekend shooting on Fort Sill Blvd.
A Lawton Police officer on scene told our reporter that a woman driving drunk caused the...
Four car wreck shuts down westbound lane of Lee Blvd. Saturday night

Latest News

Off-White, pictured with his owner on the left, was stolen by a brazen thief Monday in an...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Brazen thief grabs dog in front of owner, rides away on scooter
A person shops for clothing at a retail store. U.S. consumer confidence dipped in June as many...
US consumers less confident as anxiety over future grows
The Flint water plant tower is seen, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Flint, Mich.
Court says indictments invalid in Flint water scandal
CAUGHT ON CAM: Brazen thief grabs dog in front of owner, rides away on scooter
A two-night stay costs $10,000, and a portion of the money goes to the Dollywood Foundation and...
Dolly Parton’s tour bus now accepting reservations