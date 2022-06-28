First Alert Forecast | Morning rain with afternoon sun/clouds | 6/28AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Light rain is very spotty this Tuesday morning. Isolated rain will continue across the area this morning. Weak, non-severe thunderstorms may develop after sunrise. Short-term models are suggesting rain and storms moving out by noon. Once the predication comes to an end, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. East winds will remain light at 5 to 15mph. Although today will be another warm day, temperatures are still expected to be above five degree below end of June standards.

By Wednesday morning, temperatures will drop into the low to mid 60s under mostly clear skies. Tomorrow will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds at 5 to 15mph. South winds will return by Thursday as the forecast returns to a hot, summer-like pattern. Thankfully, wide spread triple digit temperatures will not come until early next week! Thursday will see highs mainly in the upper 90s and mostly sunny skies. South winds as mentioned previously at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts will be higher.

A ridge of high pressure, currently located out west, will weaken some by the end of the week allowing for a “cold front” to try and move in sometime over the weekend. Regardless of the timing, temperatures Friday and Saturday afternoon will drop into the low to mid 90s. Mostly sunny skies Friday with south winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts will be higher. Sun and clouds for Saturday with southeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts will be higher.

With this boundary, isolated storms (some could be severe) are possible Saturday and Sunday. Right now models are not consistent to give the who/what/where/when details. By Sunday, skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 90s. South winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts will be higher.

High pressure will dominate as a strong ridge of quiet/ sunny weather (the heat dome) will start to build overhead the Southern Plains. This will bring back those dreaded triple digit afternoon temperatures for the 4th of July holiday.

Have a great day! -LW

