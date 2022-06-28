Expert Connections
Fort Sill participates in dual Change of Command ceremony

A ceremony to mark the Change of Command for the 1st Battalion, 79th Field Artillery Regiment was held this morning at Fort Sill.
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A ceremony to mark the Change of Command for the 1st Battalion, 79th Field Artillery Regiment was held this morning at Fort Sill.

The Change of Command ceremony was attended by all Fort Sill Leadership, as well as the 77th Army band and the Fort Sill Artillery Half Section.

It was a special Change of Command, because both the Commander and Command Sergeant Major were transitioning at the same time.

Now, Lieutenant Colonel Mark Geisler and Command Sergeant Major S. Kelsey will take the reins.

Lieutenant Colonel Ryan Pursel says it will allow him to begin a special level of command schooling in Washington D.C..

”So, after Battalion command if you are so luck, which I am luck. You go to something called the Senior Service College. There’s a plethora of options for Senior Service College, I just happen to be going to Washington D.C. to go to a school called the Eisenhower school, and that’s where I’ll spend the next year,” said Pursel.

It was also time for Command Sergeant Major J. Stewart to transition to his next post, making it all to easy to hold a very special dual ceremony.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

