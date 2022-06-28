Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Maternal mortality rate spiked during COVID-19, study says

Maternal mortality spiked in the US during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Maternal mortality spiked in the US during the COVID-19 pandemic.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More pregnant women died during the first year of the pandemic than in the two years before the pandemic.

Between April 2020 and December 2020, there were 25 maternal deaths for every 100,000 live births compared to 19 deaths between 2018 and the beginning of 2020.

The latest stats come from a study published Tuesday in the journal JAMA Network Open.

The increase was especially high among Hispanic and Black women.

Researchers say the primary reason for this wasn’t COVID-19, it was other things like “viral diseases, infections, respiratory issues and diabetes.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened in the area of the 2500 block of Fort Sill Boulevard, between NW Bessie Ave. and NW...
Three hit in early Sunday morning shooting, LPD investigating
50-year-old Jason St. Hilaire killed two people before shooting himself, according to a press...
Wichita Falls double homicide case closed after suspect dies
A recall was made for burn or fire risk from 1.4 million Schneider Electric model Square D QO...
1.4 million breaker boxes recalled for burn and fire hazards
The Hangout
New information on weekend shooting on Fort Sill Blvd.
A Lawton Police officer on scene told our reporter that a woman driving drunk caused the...
Four car wreck shuts down westbound lane of Lee Blvd. Saturday night

Latest News

‘He turned a blind eye and deaf ear’: Judge rules no prison time for former congressman convicted of
Prior to Jan. 6, Giuliani said Trump would be going to the Capitol and "it's going to be...
Former White House aide recalls Giuliani talking before Jan. 6
Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide, gave an insider view of the days before the Jan. 6...
Former aide: Trump tried to grab steering wheel from Secret Service agent after 1/6 rally
CVS and Rite Aid announced the limiting purchases of emergency contraception due to an increase...
CVS, Rite Aid limiting Plan B purchases following surge
Ghislaine Maxwell faces the likelihood of years in prison when she is sentenced for helping the...
Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years for helping Epstein