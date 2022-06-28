State Auditor & Inspector breaks down Epic Charter arrests

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Making State and National headlines last week, was the high-profile arrests of Epic Charter Schools founders, the three men now face several felony charges.

The charges come after an investigation, lasting multiple years, uncovered serious fraud and abuse of funds coming from Oklahoma taxpayers.

State auditor & inspector, Cindy Byrd, joined 7News today, to break down the pivotal role she played in the investigation and arrests.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.