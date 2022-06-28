Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

State Auditor & Inspector breaks down Epic Charter arrests

State auditor & inspector, Cindy Byrd, joined 7News today, to break down the pivotal role she played in the Epic Charter investigation and arrests.
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Making State and National headlines last week, was the high-profile arrests of Epic Charter Schools founders, the three men now face several felony charges.

The charges come after an investigation, lasting multiple years, uncovered serious fraud and abuse of funds coming from Oklahoma taxpayers.

State auditor & inspector, Cindy Byrd, joined 7News today, to break down the pivotal role she played in the investigation and arrests.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened in the area of the 2500 block of Fort Sill Boulevard, between NW Bessie Ave. and NW...
Three hit in early Sunday morning shooting, LPD investigating
It happened after 1:30 a.m. about two miles north of Medicine Park.
Crash in Comanche Co. sends three to hospital early Saturday morning
It happened just before 11 p.m. about four miles east of Comanche, according to a report from...
Duncan man goes to hospital in critical condition after wreck
50-year-old Jason St. Hilaire killed two people before shooting himself, according to a press...
Wichita Falls double homicide case closed after suspect dies
A Lawton Police officer on scene told our reporter that a woman driving drunk caused the...
Four car wreck shuts down westbound lane of Lee Blvd. Saturday night

Latest News

State auditor & inspector, Cindy Byrd, joined 7News today, to break down the pivotal role she...
State Auditor and Inspector over Epic Charter
The Hangout
New information on weekend shooting on Fort Sill Blvd.
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Disturbance brings chance for showers and storms tomorrow with summertime heat returning midweek
This family is devastated after receiving the news that their loved one was victim to gun...
Family of man shot and killed in Wichita Falls speaks out