15 percent increase forces businesses to raise prices

Lawton City Council increases fees
By Darrell Brown
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton business is raising its prices due to the city’s utility rate and fee increase which is set to take effect this Friday.

Pat’s Wash has been a fixture in Lawton for the past eight years.  The business survived covid without ever having to raise its prices, but the utility rate and fee increase is different

“Not only does it affect our business, it affects out customers too. It’s a hardship on them and it’s a hardship on us because we’ve had to raise our prices and we haven’t had to do that in quite some time”, said manager Debi Green.

The increase takes effect this Friday. In preparation, Pat’s increased the prices on its washers and dryers. The manager says its customers will be most affected.

“A lot of them it is gonna cause them a hardship because they’re on a very fixed budget and $0.25 doesn’t sound like a lot but if you do laundry every week and several loads it does that up.”

“Our washers used to be $1.75 now we’ve had to raise them to $2 for our small washers”, said Green.

As for other small business owners, Debi has this message:

“Talk to yours Councilman they’ve made it hard by their meetings are now at 2:00 o’clock in the afternoon which a lot of our customers say they can’t get off work to go down there and voice their opinions but I think we all have to stick together and help each other out,”.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

