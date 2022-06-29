7News First Alert Weather: Summertime heat bounces back with no relief in sight

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies and calm winds will contribute to good radiational cooling allowing for comfortable porch weather. Overnight lows will fall into the low 60s.

On Thursday, bright and sunny with highs warming close to 100°. The dry air will remain in place which could allow feels-like temperatures to be 1-3° cooler than the actual air temperature. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.

A tropical low along the northern Gulf of Mexico still has a chance to become a short-lived tropical depression before impacting portions of the Texas Gulf Coast. Regardless of development, this will slowly breakdown the ridge across the Southern Plains and setup a quick return in low-level moisture across Texoma. So while temperatures are expected to be a few degrees cooler over the upcoming weekend, the increased humidity will allow feels-like temperatures to range between 101-106°. If the tropical low takes a northwest approach we could see a higher chance for isolated showers and non-severe storms mainly south of the Red River on Sunday. If it takes a northeast approach our chance for rain will be limited.

The ridge of high pressure strengthens overhead early next week allowing for a series of days with temperatures getting 100° or warmer. Please use heat safety precautions if you plan on being outdoors for an extended period of time.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.