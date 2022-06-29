Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Classic Lawton Chevrolet donates new truck to L.P.S. Foundation

The keys to a new car were handed over to the Lawton Public School Foundation today, to help them raise needed funds for students and teachers.
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The keys to a new car were handed over to the Lawton Public School Foundation today, to help them raise needed funds for students and teachers.

Classic Lawton Chevrolet donated the brand new 2022 Chevy Silverado, which will now be raffled to raise money.

All of the proceeds will go to help the Lawton Public School Foundation to continue to fund new technology, resources and extra curricular activities for Lawton schools.

They plan to only sell 2500 tickets, at $50 a ticket.

Lisa Carson, the Executive Director of L.P.S.F. says, though they understand that inflation has made times hard, it will help them raise around $125,000 for L.P.S..

”We’re a non-profit, and you know with the way the economy is right now, it’s getting tough. And so to raise money, you know, when people have, the way the economy is it’s been very difficult. So, it’s wonderful that Classic Lawton Chevrolet is donating this to us, because a hundred percent of what we sell is profit,” said Carson.

Tickets for the raffle will be up for purchase soon on the Lawton Public School Foundation website, or you can click on the QR code down below.

Click on this code in order to purchase a raffle ticket to win a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado,...
Click on this code in order to purchase a raffle ticket to win a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado, donated by Classic Lawton Chevrolet, benefiting the Lawton Public School Foundation.(KSWO)

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma Primary and Special Elections are currently underway in southwest Oklahoma. To view...
Latest Elections results across Oklahoma
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash off Trail road and Gore this afternoon.
Crash off Gore Boulevard closes multiple lanes
The Hangout
New information on weekend shooting on Fort Sill Blvd.
A recall was made for burn or fire risk from 1.4 million Schneider Electric model Square D QO...
1.4 million breaker boxes recalled for burn and fire hazards
An accidental shooting at a meat processing shop in Sterling sent one man to the hospital.
Man accidentally shot at meat processing shop in Sterling

Latest News

Today the state of Oklahoma has reclaimed some jurisdictional power, previously lost in the...
Supreme Court ruling places limits on McGirt
The keys to a new car were handed over to the Lawton Public School Foundation today, to help...
CLASSIC LAWTON DONATES TRUCK TO LPSF
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home