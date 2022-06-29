Expert Connections
Comanche Co. Commissioner District 1 race goes into a runoff

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Voters across Southwest Oklahoma made their voices heard in several local primary elections.

In Comanche County, voters weighed in on a pair of County Commissioner seats.

In District 1, voters chose between Gail Turner, Charlie Hale and John O’Brien.

But no candidate secured the needed majority, so Turner and O’Brien will head to a runoff election in August.

“Recycling some roads, doing some chipping,” Turner said. “Summertime is our busiest time to make the roads safer and better, so we’ll be hooked up again Monday right back on the road project to make them safer and better for the community.”

“The budget and taking some funds and shuffling them around and putting them where they’re needed most and just getting busy on repairing roads and bridges, all the things that come with the job,” O’Brien said.

