Comanche County District 3 Commissioner winner

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County District 3 now has a new county commissioner.

With 58 percent of the vote, Josh Powers beat out Alvin Cargill for the seat.

We spoke with Powers about tonight’s vote, and here’s what he had to say.

“I feel great, it has been real humbling having the support from the people of Comanche County and the western district. I can’t thank my staff enough my family, my wife, for putting up with all the hours I have been gone. I also want to thank the current commissioner Alvin Cargill he contacted me tonight and gave me some very kind words, we ran a very clean race. I was very happy to see that both of us were able to do that professionally. Again the support from the community really means a lot to me. I served the city of Lawton for 11 years and I’m looking forward to serving Comanche county for at least the next four if not longer.”

Power’s will officially take office in January of the coming year.

