Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Crash off Gore Boulevard closes multiple lanes

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash off Trail road and Gore this afternoon.
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash off Trail road and Gore this afternoon.

The crash happened a little after 3:30 p.m., between a pickup truck and a car.

Our photographer on the scene says the driver of the yellow car was trapped inside the wreck, but was pulled out with only small cuts.

The other driver was not hurt.

All lanes of traffic were shut down as crews responded to the scene of the crash.

Valley View Volunteer Fire Department, The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Kirks E-M-S and Comanche County Sheriff’s all responded to the wreck.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened in the area of the 2500 block of Fort Sill Boulevard, between NW Bessie Ave. and NW...
Three hit in early Sunday morning shooting, LPD investigating
A recall was made for burn or fire risk from 1.4 million Schneider Electric model Square D QO...
1.4 million breaker boxes recalled for burn and fire hazards
The Hangout
New information on weekend shooting on Fort Sill Blvd.
50-year-old Jason St. Hilaire killed two people before shooting himself, according to a press...
Wichita Falls double homicide case closed after suspect dies
A Lawton Police officer on scene told our reporter that a woman driving drunk caused the...
Four car wreck shuts down westbound lane of Lee Blvd. Saturday night

Latest News

Hundreds voted at the Valley View Fire Department Tuesday in the Oklahoma primary election,...
Voters go to the polls in southwest Oklahoma
Today, the District 3 District Attorney is announcing charges against two Altus men, after a...
Two Altus men charged with aggravated drug trafficking
Today, the District 3 District Attorney is announcing charges against two Altus men, after a...
Altus Drug bust charges
Carter wind Turbines and the Lawton Economic Development Corporation announced last year that a...
A promising wind mill project is expected to bring electricity and jobs to Comanche County, but is yet to begin.