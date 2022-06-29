Crash off Gore Boulevard closes multiple lanes

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash off Trail road and Gore this afternoon.

The crash happened a little after 3:30 p.m., between a pickup truck and a car.

Our photographer on the scene says the driver of the yellow car was trapped inside the wreck, but was pulled out with only small cuts.

The other driver was not hurt.

All lanes of traffic were shut down as crews responded to the scene of the crash.

Valley View Volunteer Fire Department, The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Kirks E-M-S and Comanche County Sheriff’s all responded to the wreck.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.