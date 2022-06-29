First Alert Forecast: Hot & Dry Today | 6/29AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A bit cool this Wednesday morning with clear skies and light winds. Temperatures for a majority of locations are in the 60s. By the afternoon, will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds at 5 to 15mph.

Dry air in place will aid in temperatures warming into the upper 90s and low 100s tomorrow afternoon. Skies will be filled with sunshine and winds will be a bit breezy at 10 to 15mph out of the south. Friday will be a copy and paste of Thursday.

Saturday will drop into the mid 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. South winds at 10 to 15mph. Sunday will be a copy and paste of Saturday. There will be a nearly stationary frontal boundary that will move along I-40 before lifting back to the north as a warm front. This could allow for a stray shower or thunderstorm for portions of the area, otherwise most of the viewing area will remain dry.

The heat dome reestablishes across the Southern Plains bringing back a series of triple digit days starting early next week. If you find yourself outside this weekend, follow any/all heat safety precautions.

Monday, the 4th of July, will be hot! Highs will soar into the triple digits with heat indices higher. We’ll be under a mix of sun and clouds with breezy south winds at 10 to 20mph. We’ll stay dry and hot Tuesday with triple digit high temperatures expected across most (if not all locations) by the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies and south winds at 10 to 15mph.

Have a good day! -LW

