Grady man arrested on multiple child pornography charges

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - In Grady County, a man was arrested on several child pornography charges.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations, the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested 32-year-old Carl Lee Moore at his home in Amber, Oklahoma on Tuesday.

The investigation began after a cybertip in October of last year alerted authorities, leading O-S-B-I to a home on East 1st Street in Amber.

OSBI says Moore used his neighbors unsecured IP address to allegedly upload and share child pornography.

He now faces charges of Possession and Distribution of child porn, as well as violating the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

