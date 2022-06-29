Expert Connections
Jackson county district 3 commissioner winner

By Marilyn Cater
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Voters in Jackson County also selected a county Commissioner tonight.

Rhett Johnson faced off against Michael Hamersley for County Commissioner for District 3.

With 72 percent of the vote, Johnson secured the Commissioner’s seat.

Johnson had a message for all his voters.

“Thank you so much to the voters of Jackson county, we really appreciate the over whelming support and we are humbled by that and we look forward to serving you for another four years,” said Johnson.

