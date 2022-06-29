Expert Connections
Local businesses in Lawton continue to struggle with supply shortages

By Darrell Brown
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Local businesses in Lawton continue to struggle with supply shortages, labor issues and rising inflation ... some have even been forced to shut down amid the problems.

For 44 years Pippen Brothers Home Services has been a staple in the Lawton community providing various services, first in construction and adding home services along the way.

Since Mark Pippin and his brother started the company in 1978, they say they have not seen a shortage in parts or supplies like what they are dealing with now.

“It’s a whole new game right now. we’re getting a new job so we have to purchase them(supplies and parts). Had to buy another warehouse to buy stuff to store it in because as soon as we get a job we have to order because it takes so long to get, it the prices,” says Mark Pippen.

He says it’s been difficult to find parts and supplies especially with the price increase. Pippin says his equipment costs alone has increased to 45% more than what the company usually spends.

“In air conditioner equipment we’ve had three price increases in the last 12 months, which is like 9% a percent and 12%. Each one of those were pretty high. Plumbing has been the worst water heaters have doubled”, said Pippen.

Their prices are changing every month to keep up with costs and they are having to purchase parts and supplies in bulk with everything in such high demand.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

