Local Lawton student wins Oklahoma Bar Art and Writing contest

Today, The Oklahoma and Comanche County Bar Associations honored a recently graduated Eisenhower High school student, after she won a statewide art contest.
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today, The Oklahoma and Comanche County Bar Associations honored a recently graduated Eisenhower High school student, after she won a statewide art contest.

This year’s theme for the Bar Association’s ‘Law Day’ was “Toward a more perfection union: The Constitution in Times of Change,” which is a topic meant to remind people about the shared responsibility to defend liberty and pursue justice.

This year’s winner, Gwyneth Sanchez, says that she’s been passionate about art for 6 years now, and as far as how she feels about receiving the award, she says she’s excited, but overall just happy to finally have something that acknowledges that she’s an artist.

“There were two props to choose from in the art contest, and I believe I chose the ‘Advancement of Equality.’ And so growing up, I always experienced different backgrounds, because that’s what my parents brought around. And, I knew on the surface level that we were different, but on the inside we’re all kind of the same. It’s three kids of three different backgrounds in two different time periods, and right now, they’re kind of marching forward to the advancement of equality, and it’s a never ending struggle. So they’re always marching forward,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez credits her art teacher, Mr. Smith, for nurturing her passion for art.

In addition to today’s ceremony, she also received an award plaque, and a check for $500.

Sanchez hopes to use the money to buy a Virtual Reality headset, so she can play with her little brothers, no matter where life takes her.

Ed Wunch, the Chairman for Law Day tells us why her artwork was picked, from over 1300 other entries from all across Oklahoma.

“The Law Day Committee, we came together to go ahead and grade all of those entries and decide who is the winner. It was definitely a tough competition in there at the end. We had a couple of real strong entries, but with that, we kept coming back to Gwyneth’s entry and she wound up being our statewide winner,” said Munch.

The Oklahoma Bar Association hosts law day every year.

To find out how you can sign up for next year, or to see previous winners, click here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

