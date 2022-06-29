Man accidentally shot at meat processing shop in Sterling

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An accidental shooting at a meat processing shop in Sterling sent one man to the hospital.

It happened around 9:30 this morning.

The person who accidentally shot them self had to be flown to a hospital.

As of right now, we don’t know how exactly it happened or how the shooting victim is doing.

You can count on us to keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.