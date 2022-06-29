Opioid’s killing Oklahomans

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 645 people so far this year have overdosed on drugs in Oklahoma.

That’s according to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics.

Cyanne Anderson’s family tells me she fatally overdosed on fentanyl last October, and now, they want to bring awareness to the dangers of opioids, adding the pills Cyanne was taking were laced with the deadly drug.

“The people who took my sister from me took my best friend, they took her two months before my 17 birthday so she never got to be there for that, I got my first job and she never got to be there for that and it hurts,” said Cyanne’s sister.

Cayenne was 22 years old when she died. She was injured in a car crash breaking several bones in her face. Because of the pain, she was prescribed oxycodone, but later got addicted and sought other places for the drug.

“ Unfortunately she found was not what she was looking for it was fentanyl,” said Cyanne’s sister.

Cayenne thought she was taking oxycodone to help with her pain and only because of the autopsy did her family find out she overdosed on fentanyl.

Mark Woodward, with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, explains you never know what kind of pills you’re getting off the streets.

“It’s those blue pills that look like oxy, even their dealer thinks it’s oxy, a lot of times they’re not intentional fentanyl their buying what they think its oxycodone because it’s t a blue pill stamped to look just like it, and it’s sad because a lot of these overdoes, were getting 6 to 7 a night in Oklahoma that was asked to look into involving those blue counterfeit pills,” said Woodward.

Cyanne’s mother plans to go to local schools letting the youth know how dangerous drugs are.

“One pill, one pill can kill and these kids need to know that,” said Cyanne’s mother.

OBN has put white boxes in police stations across Oklahoma so people can drop off any unneeded prescription pills.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.