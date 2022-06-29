A promising wind mill project is expected to bring electricity and jobs to Comanche County, but is yet to begin.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Carter wind Turbines and the Lawton Economic Development Corporation announced last year that a wind farm would be up and running by this summer, but they have yet to start construction.

The project’s location is expected to be on Lee Boulevard, between the Goodyear plant and Republic Paper.

Brad Cooksey from the LEDC explains there have been a number of obstacles that led to the delay, Covid being at the top of the list.

“Because of Covid and some of the things that have transacted with Covid supply chain issues price of materials and things of that nature kind of set him back a little bit where they have adjusted their thinking as the investors we were concerned about that but they are still moving forward,” said Cooksey.

But Cooksey says the project is getting back on track, after meeting with the President of Carter Winds, Matt Carter.

“He is going to start in the business incubator out of the great plains technology center here soon, which is great because that’s where he will start doing all the work,” he said.

Cooksey was unable to provide a new estimated completion date.

We reached out to Carter Winds company but were unable to get a hold of anyone.

