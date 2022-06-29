Semi-trailer catches fire on I-44, forcing lane closures

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A semi-trailer caught fire on I-44 near mile marker 52, just before 2p.m. today.

The Driver was able to detach his truck from the trailer, preventing the fire from spreading into the cab.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, one of the trailer’s tires caught fire, which eventually spread to the trailer itself.

Thankfully, nobody was hurt.

One lane was closed off while emergency crews responded, but those lanes have since reopened.

