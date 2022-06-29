Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Semi-trailer catches fire on I-44, forcing lane closures

A semi-trailer caught fire on I-44 near mile marker 52, just before 2p.m. today.
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A semi-trailer caught fire on I-44 near mile marker 52, just before 2p.m. today.

The Driver was able to detach his truck from the trailer, preventing the fire from spreading into the cab.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, one of the trailer’s tires caught fire, which eventually spread to the trailer itself.

Thankfully, nobody was hurt.

One lane was closed off while emergency crews responded, but those lanes have since reopened.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma Primary and Special Elections are currently underway in southwest Oklahoma. To view...
Latest Elections results across Oklahoma
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash off Trail road and Gore this afternoon.
Crash off Gore Boulevard closes multiple lanes
The Hangout
New information on weekend shooting on Fort Sill Blvd.
A recall was made for burn or fire risk from 1.4 million Schneider Electric model Square D QO...
1.4 million breaker boxes recalled for burn and fire hazards
An accidental shooting at a meat processing shop in Sterling sent one man to the hospital.
Man accidentally shot at meat processing shop in Sterling

Latest News

Today, The Oklahoma and Comanche County Bar Associations honored a recently graduated...
Local Lawton student wins Oklahoma Bar Art and Writing contest
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Summertime heat bounces back with no relief in sight
At least two people were injured this afternoon, after a wreck in West Lawton sent a truck into...
Two people injured after crash sends truck into storm drain
Comanche Nation Language Department receives grant money to keep the language alive.
The Comanche Nation Language Department receives grant, to help keep language alive.