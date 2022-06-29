State Representative District 50 (R) Winner

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - And three candidates went head to head for the Representative seat for District 50.

Jennifer Sengstock, Marcus McEntire, and Deborah Campbell all sought the seat.

Marcus McEntire won tonight’s vote with 60%

” It’s a verification that I am doing the job that the people elected me to do and their happy with the job I am doing,” said McEntire.

