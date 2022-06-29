Two Altus men charged with aggravated drug trafficking

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Today, the District 3 District Attorney is announcing charges against two Altus men, after a drug bust led to authorities seizing 2 and a half pounds of meth, multiple firearms, and body armor.

That bust comes after a six month investigation by the District Attorney’s Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force.

Thomas Heath Hocker and Billy Prentice, face charges of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, felons in possession of a firearm, conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, and gang related offenses.

Both men have prior felony convictions.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, Altus Police, and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office helped with this investigation.

