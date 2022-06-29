Expert Connections
Two people injured after crash sends truck into storm drain

At least two people were injured this afternoon, after a wreck in West Lawton sent a truck into a storm drainage channel.
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - At least two people were injured this afternoon, after a wreck in West Lawton sent a truck into a storm drainage channel.

This crash happened just before 11 a.m., at 67th Street and Chaucer Drive.

According to Lawton Police, the truck was southbound on 67th street, as the SUV was pulling onto 67th from Chaucer, that’s when the two vehicles collided.

After the initial collision, the truck veered into the opposite lane, before it continued off the roadway and into the channel.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with various injuries.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

