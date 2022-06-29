Expert Connections
Voters go to the polls in southwest Oklahoma

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Hundreds voted at the Valley View Fire Department Tuesday in the Oklahoma primary election, which is just one of many precincts in Comanche County.

People there told us there’s a lot at stake and they want to vote in candidates who will represent their views at the Capitol.

“The things I’m looking at are women’s rights, LGBTQ equality,” said Nicole Bucher, who was voting at the polls. “There’s a lot of things that are just kind of bubbling in the air at this moment and it’s really important just to make sure that we have those issues be heard.”

Bucher said she’s voting to show her kids how to exercise their right to be heard.

“I have one that’s about to start registering to vote and it was just really important for me to lead by example. I want my voice to be heard is another one, so I just think it’s a civic responsibility too,” Bucher said.

And at that same polling place, Deborah Conley said she wants to see more Republicans in office.

“The Biden administration is just destroying this economy in this country,” Conley said, “and I’m hoping we’ll take back the House and the Senate and we’ll get Republicans back in there who honored God and this country above everything else.”

Thirteen Republican candidates are running to replace longtime Senator Jim Inhofe, with at least one from our area.

Conley said those who want to see change have to show up to the polls.

“I don’t think we can gripe about the way our country is headed if we’re not voting, so I try to vote and I try to tell people vote for the good and the right and the best for this country,” Conley said.

There’s also a race for District Judge in Comanche County.

