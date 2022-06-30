Expert Connections
An Oklahoma solider killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor identified

Another family can finally lay their loved one to rest, after a soldier who had been in killed in action in World War II was officially identified.
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Navy Fire Control-man Third Class Robert T. Stout of El Reno, was 21 at the time of his death.

He was assigned to the battleship U.S.S. Oklahoma, and lost his life alongside many others in the attack on Pearl Harbor.

He was buried along with other unidentified Navy personnel, and later identified by the American Graves Registration Service.

Stout will be now be buried in Cottonwood, California.

A rosette will be placed next to his name on the Walls of the Missing at the Punchbowl Cemetery, to signify that he has been found and returned home.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

