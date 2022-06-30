Expert Connections
Apache Casino Hotel to host Heroes of America Fireworks Show

On Monday, the 4th of July, the Apache Casino Hotel is planning a whole day of fun activities, before lighting up the night sky with their Heroes of America...
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Fourth of July is almost here, and many people are looking forward to the celebration, the hot dogs and Fireworks!

On Monday, the 4th of July, the Apache Casino Hotel is planning a whole day of fun activities, before lighting up the night sky with their Heroes of America Fireworks show!

7News sat down with Lee Bayless, the Interim Marketing Director from Apache Casino and Hotel, wo gave us an inside look at the festivities.

The Heroes of America Fireworks Show, hosted by Apache Casino Hotel, will kick of this Monday, July 4.

There will be tons of live music, kiddie rides, food trucks, a beer tent and more!

The excitement begins at 11 a.m., followed by a Fireworks spectacular at 10 p.m..

There is no cost to attend, and parking is also free.

For more information, click here.

