Child sustains life threatening injury in head-on crash at the Duncan Bypass

Three people, including a child, were hurt this morning in a head-on crash at the Duncan Bypass near Highway 7, just north of Beech Avenue.
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Three people, including a child, were hurt this morning in a head-on crash at the Duncan Bypass near Highway 7, just north of Beech Avenue.

The wreck took place just before 10 a.m..

There were two trucks involved in the crash, and according to a preliminary report by Duncan Police, those trucks collided head on.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with various injuries, as well as a child who, Duncan Police Department says, sustained a life threatening injury.

All three people were taken to Duncan Regional Hospital to be treated.

Both drivers are currently in good condition, while the child remains in critical condition.

