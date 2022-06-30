Cotton County and Comanche Nation repair and build new bridges

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cotton County is teaming up with the Comanche Nation to repair roads and bridges in the county and surrounding areas.

Officials here in Cotton County say bridges are one of the biggest issues across the county and have projects already in place to build new ones as well as fixing existing ones.

“Comanche nation cell transportation come down they won’t spend money on possibly four or five bridges needs district we have three districts”, said District 1 County Commissioner Mike Woods.

“Well some of the bridges that were looking at are just in all kind of locations that will help the farm community and some of the thru traffic make the road safer”, said District 3 County Commissioner Greg Powell.

Repairs are currently underway and two of them have completed the engineering process.

“Right now currently the committee transportation department come talk to us about helping us out with a couple bridges that we already have on the list and I’ve already been through the engineering process and one of them is on Little Beaver Creek and the other one is on Big Red Creek”, said Powell.

“Well the one on Little Beaver it’s been down since in the 80s and it hadn’t been replaced and then once South of a cookie town it was low water crossing no bridge at all they wanna put a bridge in that”, said Woods.

It will take some time for the bridges to be complete, but the commissioners say it’s worth the wait and the money being spent.

“Right now the two bridges that we have one of them is estimated cost is 1.2 million and I think the other estimated cost on the other one on Beaver is around 1 million dollars”, said Powell.

Up to 15 bridges will be built between the three districts.

