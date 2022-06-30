Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Daycare owner arrested after small children found wandering in backyard near pool

Tracy Barr, 47, is charged with aggravated endangering a child and driving under the influence.
Tracy Barr, 47, is charged with aggravated endangering a child and driving under the influence.(McPherson County)
By KWCH Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – A daycare provider in Kansas was charged after the young children she was watching were found unsupervised wandering near a neighboring backyard pool.

The McPherson Police Department said Tracy Barr, 47, was also under the influence at the time. Barr is charged with aggravated endangering a child and driving under the influence.

State records show that Barr owns the Golden Explorers daycare facility.

On Wednesday morning, officers responded to a call about unsupervised young children and a dog in someone’s backyard near a pool. When officers arrived, they found four children between the ages of 2 and 5 years old, along with a dog.

Officers determined the children had left the Golden Explorers daycare and walked to the yard with the pool.

Police said the children were taken into protective custody and later released to their parents.

Barr was booked into the McPherson County Jail with bond set at $13,750.

Copyright 2022 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Bali Reddy Sodam has been charged with sexual battery and indecent exposure after a patient...
Warrant issued for local doctor accused of sex crimes
Oklahoma Primary and Special Elections are currently underway in southwest Oklahoma. To view...
Latest Elections results across Oklahoma
about being kicked off the ballot last week. Lawton native Derek Lemos filed to run for office...
Former Lawton City Council candidate speaks out after being kicked off ballot
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash off Trail road and Gore this afternoon.
Crash off Gore Boulevard closes multiple lanes
At least two people were injured this afternoon, after a wreck in West Lawton sent a truck into...
Two people injured after crash sends truck into storm drain

Latest News

Today, 7News was joined by Arts and Humanities Administrator, Jason Poudrier, and Tiffany...
Lawton/Fort Sill Freedom Festival is coming to Elmer Thomas Park
Miller Farms fruit stand is reopening just in time for 4th of July weekend.
Miller Farms Fruit Stand to Reopen
After their childhood home was lost to a fire they now need help getting it cleaned up.
Family loses childhood home to fire
On Thursday, a Jeep carrying seven people was being pursued by Border Patrol agents when it...
Texas police: 4 migrants killed in smuggling attempt
Cotton County and Comanche Nation repair and build new bridges
Cotton County and Comanche Nation repair and build new bridges