Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Family loses childhood home to fire

By Marilyn Cater
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The family was on vacation when the fire happened back in May.

Relatives were the ones to let them know what was going on.

They expected to arrive and find some parts of the structure still standing ‚but instead they came back to a pile of rubble covered in dirt.

They are having a hard time understanding what happened that day.

“It makes me feel sad cause this was a place with a lot of love down here and we use to come visit we would have a good time when we come to town even when we were staying away,” said Jackson.

Dorthy Mae Jackson purchased the home in 1969 where she and her 9 children made countless memories.

Dorthy passed away in 2013, but her kids maintained the home as way of keeping their mother’s memory alive.

Her children said that Dorthy, was very involved in the community and well known. She always welcomed people into her home.

“My mother helped a lot of people and she had a lot of love for people as we do also,” said Jackson

The family still wants to continue with their plans to create a memorial for their mother on the property but need some help with cleaning up.

“We are very hurt, all we are asking for now if my momma did anything for any of you or if you appreciated what she did we just need some volunteers,” said McDonald.

According to officials, they were unable to determine how the fire was started.

The family asks that if you have any information on the fire to please contact the local fire department and if you want to help you can contact the family through face book by searching for Lorraine Jackson-Willis.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Bali Reddy Sodam has been charged with sexual battery and indecent exposure after a patient...
Warrant issued for local doctor accused of sex crimes
Oklahoma Primary and Special Elections are currently underway in southwest Oklahoma. To view...
Latest Elections results across Oklahoma
about being kicked off the ballot last week. Lawton native Derek Lemos filed to run for office...
Former Lawton City Council candidate speaks out after being kicked off ballot
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash off Trail road and Gore this afternoon.
Crash off Gore Boulevard closes multiple lanes
At least two people were injured this afternoon, after a wreck in West Lawton sent a truck into...
Two people injured after crash sends truck into storm drain

Latest News

Three people, including a child, were hurt this morning in a head-on crash at the Duncan Bypass...
Child sustains life threatening injury in head-on crash at the Duncan Bypass
Today, 7News was joined by Arts and Humanities Administrator, Jason Poudrier, and Tiffany...
Lawton/Fort Sill Freedom Festival is coming to Elmer Thomas Park
Miller Farms fruit stand is reopening just in time for 4th of July weekend.
Miller Farms Fruit Stand to Reopen
Cotton County and Comanche Nation repair and build new bridges
Cotton County and Comanche Nation repair and build new bridges