Family loses childhood home to fire

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The family was on vacation when the fire happened back in May.

Relatives were the ones to let them know what was going on.

They expected to arrive and find some parts of the structure still standing ‚but instead they came back to a pile of rubble covered in dirt.

They are having a hard time understanding what happened that day.

“It makes me feel sad cause this was a place with a lot of love down here and we use to come visit we would have a good time when we come to town even when we were staying away,” said Jackson.

Dorthy Mae Jackson purchased the home in 1969 where she and her 9 children made countless memories.

Dorthy passed away in 2013, but her kids maintained the home as way of keeping their mother’s memory alive.

Her children said that Dorthy, was very involved in the community and well known. She always welcomed people into her home.

“My mother helped a lot of people and she had a lot of love for people as we do also,” said Jackson

The family still wants to continue with their plans to create a memorial for their mother on the property but need some help with cleaning up.

“We are very hurt, all we are asking for now if my momma did anything for any of you or if you appreciated what she did we just need some volunteers,” said McDonald.

According to officials, they were unable to determine how the fire was started.

The family asks that if you have any information on the fire to please contact the local fire department and if you want to help you can contact the family through face book by searching for Lorraine Jackson-Willis.

