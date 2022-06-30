First Alert Forecast | 6/30AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Friday JR! As you’re waking up this Thursday morning we’re in the 60s with calm winds and clear skies. As the morning goes on, with plenty of sunshine, temperatures will warm into mid 80s by 10AM this morning. Afternoon temperatures for areas along/east of I-44 will rise into the upper 90s. Areas west will see triple digits. Highs will warm to above average by nearly 5 degrees. Average high currently is 95°. It’ll be a bit breezy today with south winds gusting as high as the low 20s. Sustained winds at 10 to 15mph.

Tonight will remain calm and quiet with temperatures by Friday morning falling into the low 70s for all locations. Friday will be a copy and paste of today with very, very similar weather conditions. Plenty of sunshine tomorrow with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s. South winds at 10 to 15mph with gusts into the low 20s. Heat indices today and tomorrow won’t be too bad however we’ll start to see a transport of gulf moisture. This means that dewpoints (mugginess) will creep back into the 60s (yuck).

Saturday will remain hot and dry with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 90s. A few locations could and likely will hit the low 100s. South winds at 10 to 15mph. Heat indices will be higher.

There is a small chance for some storms to develop on Sunday. The overall threat remains low as much of the area will remain dry. On Sunday, skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s. South winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts higher.

4th of July (and really all of next week) will be HOT!! Models are trending widespread triple digit highs. With the holiday weekend upon us and the heat, make sure to be safe and follow any/all heat safety precautions. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, limit your time in the sun. Take breaks in the A.C/ shade when you can. Don’t forget the sunscreen and sunglasses and wear loose fitting, light colored clothing.

Have a great day! -LW

