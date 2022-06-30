Expert Connections
Lawton Fire Department holds specialty rescue training

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today, the Lawton fire Department held a specialized training session to help local firefighters get used to their rescue equipment.

Today’s training was hosted by station 5, one of the Lawton stations who specialize in unique rescue operations, and who also prepare firefighters for low-probability but high-risk situations.

This afternoon, they focused on low-angle rescue, where firefighters are attached to a main line while they navigate steep or uneven ground.

This activity can pose a threat to both the rescuer and the patient, if they’re not properly trained.

When the training is complete, trainer C.L. Turner, from Station 5 says he hopes firefighters are overall more calm and quick, in case they’re ever called on for a unique rescue scenario.

“If it’s not something that you see all the time and you get out and train on it quite a bit so that you can be familiar when the situation comes so you know what sort of tools you need,” said Turner.

Turner says the Fire Department holds big training scenarios, like today’s, at least once a month.

However, he says that Firefighters take refreshers on specialty equipment daily, and during every shift.

