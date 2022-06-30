Lawton/Fort Sill Freedom Festival is coming to Elmer Thomas Park

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With the Fourth of July Weekend just around the corner, you’ve been invited to celebrate America’s independence during the Lawton Fort Sill Freedom Festival.

Today, 7News was joined by Arts and Humanities Administrator, Jason Poudrier, and Tiffany Bechtel with the City of Lawton for more details on the event.

The festival will take place tomorrow and Saturday, at Elmer Thomas Park, with free admission and parking.

The event will run tomorrow from 4 p.m. until 9:30 p.m., featuring food trucks, zip lines, bounce houses and street performers.

Then on Saturday, the festival open at 7 a.m. for parade parking, with the parade stepping off at 9:15 a.m..

After the parade, there will be food trucks, a live band, and more.

Before the fireworks show starts at 9:30 p.m., bringing a close to the festivities.

City officials also say there will be multiple street closures over the weekend, which will effect traffic around Elmer Thomas Park.

Below is a list and map of roads closures, followed by a schedule of events:

“Let Freedom Ring” Parade on Saturday morning from 9:15-10:15 a.m.:

Ferris Ave (2nd St to McMahon Dr.) Saturday from 8:45 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

Freedom Festival July 1st and 2nd:

Frontage Rd (NW Mission Blvd to NW Cache Rd) from 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Ferris Ave side streets (2nd St to Ft. Sill Blvd)- from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

NW Cache Rd and NW Ft. Sill Blvd from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Cache Rd Interchange (exit 38, 39A & 39B) from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

NW Ferris Ave and Ft. Sill Blvd from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

NW Ferris Ave and 2nd St from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Map of street closure:

Map of road closures for the Lawton/Fort Sill Freedom Festival (KSWO)

Schedule of events:

Friday, July 1

4 - 9:30 p.m. – Food Trucks, Zip Lines, Bounce Houses, Street Performers

Saturday, July 2

7-8:45a.m. – Parade Parking McMahon Memorial Auditorium & ETP

9:15 a.m. – Parade in the Park, “Let Freedom Ring”

4:00 p.m. – Food Trucks, Zip Lines, Bounce Houses, Street Performers,

7:00 p.m. – Live Music: Featuring Emily Faith & the 77th Army Rock Band

9:30 p.m. – Fireworks (music broadcast through Magic 95)

To see a full map of vendors and attractions, click the QR code below, or click here to visit the Lawton/Fort Sill Freedom Festival page.

Click on the QR to see a map of attractions, vendors, and more for this year's Lawton/Fort Sill Freedom Festival. (KSWO)

