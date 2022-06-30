Expert Connections
Miller Farms Fruit Stand to Reopen

Miller Farms fruit stand is reopening just in time for 4th of July weekend.
By Cameron Joiner
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RUSH SPRINGS, Okla. (KSWO) - Miller Farms fruit stand is reopening just in time for 4th of July weekend.

Miller Farms is a family business, and their family was devastated earlier this year.

Several months ago, lightening struck the families fruit stand, burning it to the ground.

But Friday that stand will be back open, rebuilt and restocked.

“Back in February we wouldn’t have thought this was possible so it’s really exciting. It means a lot to us,” said Michelle Miller, owner of Miller Farms.

The family says they owe it all to the support the community has shown them.

“We couldn’t have done it without a bunch of the communities help. Helping clean up and all the donations and everything we couldn’t have done it without all them,” said Mike Miller, Michelle Miller’s son.

The fruit stand is known for it’s homegrown watermelons... a tradition for Miller and her husband that goes farther back than the stand itself.

“When we were 15 16-year-old little kids we would sell watermelons on the side of the road and it just started there and it’s grown,” she said.

And customers are already stopping by ahead of the reopening.

One customer drove all the way from Edmond for a Miller Farms watermelon.

“We’ve gotten some in the city and they just weren’t up to snuff. They just would not match what we’e been getting here in Rush Springs,” said James Worley, who made the drive to Rush Springs.

They say they’re looking forward to being back up and running and they are expecting a big turnout this weekend leading up to July 4th.

You can officially come pick up a watermelon starting tomorrow July 1st.

The fruit stand is located at 45-86 Highway 81.

For more information you can visit Miller Farms Rush Springs on Facebook.

