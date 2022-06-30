Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Nonprofit pays mortgage for fallen trooper’s family ahead of Fourth of July

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid the balance of fallen Iowa State Trooper Ted Benda’s...
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid the balance of fallen Iowa State Trooper Ted Benda’s mortgage.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - The home of a fallen Iowa state trooper has been paid off thanks to a nonprofit organization.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced it paid the balance of fallen Iowa State Trooper Ted Benda’s mortgage.

KCRG reports Benda died in 2021 after crashing at a high rate of speed when swerving to avoid hitting a deer while responding to a call for service. He had served in state law enforcement for more than 16 years.

The trooper was survived by his wife, Holly Benda, and their four daughters. His youngest daughter was born in September 2021.

In a press release, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation said its Fallen First Responder Home Program pays off mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who are killed in the line of duty, leaving behind young children.

“Our mortgage was our largest monthly expense,” Holly Benda said. “Eliminating that expense has given me the opportunity to focus solely on my children and their needs without the worry of paying a mortgage.”

The nonprofit said it has paid off the mortgages on 22 homes belonging to fallen first responders in 16 states ahead of Independence Day.

“As we celebrate America’s freedom this Fourth of July, I am honored to give these fallen first responder families the financial freedom of owning their home, mortgage-free,” said Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller.

A funeral was held for Trooper Benda in October 2021.

“I am not only trying to raise my children with my values and interests in mind, but I am now trying to also fulfill my husband’s role and instill his values in them so that they always feel his love,” Holly Benda said.

People lined the streets after the service to watch the procession for Trooper Benda. (Source: KCRG)

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Bali Reddy Sodam has been charged with sexual battery and indecent exposure after a patient...
Warrant issued for local doctor accused of sex crimes
Oklahoma Primary and Special Elections are currently underway in southwest Oklahoma. To view...
Latest Elections results across Oklahoma
about being kicked off the ballot last week. Lawton native Derek Lemos filed to run for office...
Former Lawton City Council candidate speaks out after being kicked off ballot
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash off Trail road and Gore this afternoon.
Crash off Gore Boulevard closes multiple lanes
At least two people were injured this afternoon, after a wreck in West Lawton sent a truck into...
Two people injured after crash sends truck into storm drain

Latest News

By a 6-3 vote Thursday, with conservatives in the majority, the Supreme Court said that the...
Supreme Court limits EPA in curbing power plant emissions
FILE - Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles as Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala.,...
Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in, becomes 1st Black woman on Supreme Court
FILE - The Supreme Court is guarded at dusk in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Supreme Court rules Biden can end ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy
Federal law enforcement is investigating the New York Police Department’s treatment of sex...
Justice Department to investigate NYPD sex crimes unit
Search and rescue workers and local residents remove a body from under the rubble of a building...
Russian forces leave Snake Island, keep up eastern assault