Officials with Fort Sill hold a Change of Charter ceremony

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with Fort Sill held a Change of Charter ceremony today, welcoming a new Army Capabilities Manager to the Field Artillery Cannon Battalion.

Today, marked the transition of Colonel Elliot Harris to Army Capabilities Manager, as Colonel Carl Poppe prepares for retirement.

Colonel Poppe, who has held the position for the last three years, says he is looking forward to the extra time.

He hopes to spend it supporting his wife, who works in health care at Integris Baptist Medical Center and finding a new career to lead him into the future.

“It’s a great relief, a privilege to have served for 26 years, a privilege to hand over a team that’s out there supporting the soldiers, and a nice change of pace. Looking forward to having a little time of my own with the family, and we will see where it goes from there,” said Pope.

Poppe is excited to see what the future holds, whether its Dad dog duties or house projects, but mostly one or two extra rounds of golf.

