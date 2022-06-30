Expert Connections
Warrant issued for local doctor accused of sex crimes

Dr. Bali Reddy Sodam has been charged with sexual battery and indecent exposure after a patient...
By Jarred Burk
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton doctor is facing two felony charges after a patient reported an inappropriate encounter with him.

Dr. Bali Reddy Sodam has been charged with sexual battery and indecent exposure after a patient said he forced her to touch his genitals.

According to court documents, the patient was at an appointment when Dr. Sodam asked if she had a boyfriend and when she said no he said he could help her with that before shutting the door to the room and allegedly pulling out his genitals.

He allegedly asked the woman to perform oral sex before grabbing her hand and placing it on his genitals, and used it to perform a sexual act.

Sodam has a warrant issued for his arrest with a $20,000 bond

